Curfew declared in Pettah, Fort, Borella and Welikada

A quarantine curfew will be imposed in the Fort, Pettah, Borella, and Welikada Police areas from today (25).

The National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 (NOCPC) said that the curfew will come into effect from 06.00pm today and will remain until further notice.

Quarantine curfew is currently enforced in 56 Police areas in the country following the latest coronavirus outbreak.

Police Spokesman DIF Ajith Rohana said the quarantine curfew is already in effect in five Police areas of Kuliyapitiya, 33 Police areas of Gampaha, 12 Police areas of Colombo -Central and North, and three Police areas of the Kalutara district,

In addition, quarantine curfew has also been imposed in the Wellampitiya, Mulleriyawa, and Gothatuwa areas, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said that special Police teams have been deployed in curfew imposed areas today (25) to apprehend those who violate quarantine regulations. (Colombo Gazette)