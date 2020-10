Areas which fall within the Valachchenai Police division have been declared as isolated areas, the Army said this evening.

As a result no one can enter or leave the area until further notice.

The Valachchenai Police division has been declared as an isolated area to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the area.

The Provincial Director of Health Services Dr. A. Lathaharan said that 11 coronavirus patients had been detected in Valachchenai today. (Colombo Gazette)