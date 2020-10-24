US coronavirus cases reach record high amid new wave of infections

The World Health Organization has also warned that countries in the Northern Hemisphere are at a “critical juncture”.

“The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track,” said director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking with reporters.

According to the Covid Tracking Project, nearly 8.5 million cases of coronavirus have been reported in America since the pandemic began.

The daily increase on Friday surpassed the tracking project’s previous record on 17 July, when 76,842 cases were reported, by more than 6,000 cases.

Over the last week, US has tallied the 441,541 new infections – its largest seven-day increase since the end of July.