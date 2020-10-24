Sri Lanka to work closely with UN to address several issues

Sri Lanka is to work closely with the United Nations to address several issues, including challenges faced by women and girls.

As part of this year’s 75th anniversary of the world largest intergovernmental body, the United Nations in Sri Lanka organized a panel discussion with youth activists and experienced leaders who shared ideas on our current global challenges and young people’s role in shaping solutions in line with a multilateral, all-of-society’s approach.

The dialogue, held under the theme, ‘Shaping Our Future Together – Multilateralism and Youth in the New Normal,’ was part of a year-long campaign to mark the formation of the UN organization right after the end of the Second World War.

Attending as Chief Guest, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said, “I appreciate the United Nations support for a wide range of sectors such as health, education, environment, agriculture and food security. In addition to remaining committed to children’s rights and safety, I remain equally committed to addressing the challenges faced by women and girls, the elderly and the differently abled, and look forward to working closely with the UN Resident Coordinator and the Country Team”.

He added that “as Member States I believe we need support the United Nations as it evolved into a more agile and accountable institution”.

In a recorded message, the Guest of Honour, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunerwardena, said that “the theme of this commemoration – ‘shaping our future together ‘– is future-focused and reiterates the importance of collective action for the future that we wish for. Youth has been recognised as the center of the UN75 Dialogue and the role of the youth and the way they perceive the future is pivotal in this context.”

The UN Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer, said, “It has been the privilege of the United Nations to partner with the people of Sri Lanka on a remarkable journey. As we celebrate our years of partnership, let us also look to the future. Today, as we discuss how to rebuild our lives and livelihoods from the impact of COVID-19, I invite you all to be bold in imagining the future we want – and can – create, here in Sri Lanka and across the world. In this spirit, the UN is engaged in a global listening exercise, asking young people about the future that they want”.

As part of the event, a high-level UN75 Dialogue brought together young Sri Lankan influencers and experienced leaders to discuss ‘the role of youth in harnessing multilateral cooperation for COVID-19 recovery’.

Featured as a panel member, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Hon. Namal Rajapaksa noted the importance of technology in bringing young people together and ensuring they were well equipped for the job market by being obtaining the right skills needed for the future.

He was joined by a group of dynamic young people; Academic and Advocate for the Sustainable Development Goals Dr. Buddima Sinasinghe, Assistant Director of the Ministry of Education Shadika Wazir and Activist and Digital Storyteller Benislos Thushan. Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Admiral Jayanath Colombage, Chairman of UN Global Compact Sri Lanka Dilhan Fernando, President of Sarvodaya Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne, Research Economist of the Institute of Policy Studies Kithmina Hewage, Co-Founder of Hashtag Generation Mahishaa Balraj, Founder of UDecide Saranee Gunathilaka and Youth and Peace Activist Anojitha Sivaskaran also joined the dialogue as discussants.

The panel discussion focused on the importance of global cooperation and innovative solutions as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. During the deliberations, the representative group of participants underlined the key role young people have in the recovery efforts towards a sustainable future, and how much their energy, enthusiasm and innovation are needed to build a better world.

The event was organized in line with the UN’s objective this year of igniting a global debate. The UN75 campaign aims to be the largest and furthest-reaching worldwide conversation on building the future we want. By listening and learning, responding and engaging with as many people and constituencies as possible, it will also be an opportunity to trigger a dialogue about the UN itself. (Colombo Gazette)