SLMC High Command to decide fate of MPs who backed 20th Amendment

The High Command of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) will decide the fate of the SLMC MPs who voted for the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

The SLMC is part of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya but some of its members voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution when the Samagi Jana Balawegaya voted against it.

The SLMC said that party leader Rauff Hakeem had summoned it’s parliamentary group for a meeting at his residence last evening (Friday), in the presence of Party Secretary, Nizam Kariapper.

After lengthy discussions on the matters relating to the vote on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, it was decided that the SLMC members of Parliament who voted in favour of the 20th Amendment should submit an explanation to the High Command of the Party.

The SLMC statement issued today said that the SLMC High Command will decide on the next step.

The SLMC MPs who voted in support of the 20th Amendment, H M M Harees, Faizal Cassim, M Thowfeek and Nazeer Ahamed were present at the meeting.

Hakeem had said that the SLMC High Command must meet at the earliest possible date to deliberate on this issue. (Colombo Gazette)