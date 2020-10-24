Quarantine curfew declared in Gothatuwa and Mulleriyawa

A quarantine curfew has been declared in Gothatuwa and Mulleriyawa from 7 pm tonight (Saturday).

The Police said that the curfew will be in effect until further notice.

A quarantine curfew is already in effect in 49 Police areas in the Gampaha, Kuliyapitiya, Colombo, and Kalutara Districts.

A quarantine curfew was also imposed last night in the Maradana and Dematagoda areas in Colombo until further notice.

Meanwhile, quarantine curfew was also imposed in the Payagala, Beruwala and Aluthgama areas in the Kalutara district until 05.00 am on Monday (26). (Colombo Gazette)