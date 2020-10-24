Pompeo to visit on Sri Lanka’s invitation

The Secretary of State of the United States of America, Michael R. Pompeo will be arriving in Sri Lanka next week on an invitation extended by the Sri Lankan Government.

The Foreign Ministry said that the top US official will undertake an official visit to Sri Lanka from 27 to 28 October 2020, on an invitation extended by his Sri Lankan counterpart, Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

During his visit, Pompeo will hold official discussions with the Lankan leadership as well as with his counterpart.

The Ministry further said the discussions during the visit will cover several areas of the multifaceted engagement between the two countries.

Secretary of State Pompeo is the highest-level US dignitary to visit Sri Lanka during the tenure of US President Donald Trump. (Colombo Gazette)