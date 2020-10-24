Over 750 arrested for violating quarantine curfew

Over 750 individuals have been arrested on charges of violating the quarantine curfew.

Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that 759 suspects have been arrested and 110 vehicles have been taken into Police custody since the 04th of October 2020.

A total of 71 suspects were arrested and 17 vehicles were seized during the last 24- hours ending at 06.00am this morning, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said additional forces have been deployed to curfew imposed areas to apprehend those who violate the quarantine curfew during the weekend.

Quarantine curfew has been imposed in 49 Police areas of Gampaha, Kuliyapitiya, Colombo, and Kalutara.

A quarantine curfew was imposed last night in the Maradana and Dematagoda areas in Colombo until further notice.

Meanwhile, quarantine curfew was also imposed in the Payagala, Beruwala and Aluthgama areas in the Kalutara district until 05.00 am on Monday (26).

DIG Ajith Rohana said employees of essential services, such as health, water, communication, electricity and power will be permitted to use their service identity cards as curfew permits.

Employees of the airport, harbour, and media institutions, and journalists have also been permitted to use their office IDs as curfew permits.

DIG Rohana requested employees of essential services not to misuse their curfew permits for personal movements.

Vehicles traveling through curfew imposed areas will not be allowed to stop in the areas and will also not be permitted to pick or offload passengers and goods, he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana added that stern action will be taken against those violating the quarantine curfew and their vehicles will be taken into Police custody. (Colombo Gazette)