Nine people test positive for coronavirus in Kalmunai

Nine people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kalmunai in the Ampara District.

The nine people have been linked to the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

PCR tests were conducted on a number of people in Ampara who had contact with traders from the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

The results of the PCR tests confirmed that nine people had contracted the virus.

Several traders at the Peliyagoda Fish Market had tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

The Police have requested anyone who visited the Peliyagoda Fish Market over the past 10 days to report to the respective Police station or areas medical officer. (Colombo Gazette)