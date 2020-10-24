Military officer in Batalanda contracts virus

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A Purchasing Officer attached to the Defence Services Command and Staff College in Batalanda, Sapugaskanda has contracted the coronavirus.

Military sources said the officer had recently visited the Peliyagoda fish market, where a new COVID-19 cluster has been reported.

The infected officer has been admitted to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Mulleriyawa.

Health authorities have commenced contact tracing, while 20 officers from the patient’s Unit who were identified as first contacts have been placed in quarantine. (Colombo Gazette)