Hilton Colombo says a team member has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

A Hilton Colombo spokesperson said that, upon detection of possible symptoms, the team member was admitted to a designated medical facility and the hotel has taken further precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

“The wellbeing of Hilton Colombo’s guests and Team Members is our highest priority, and we remain diligent in our commitment to provide a safe, hospitable environment for all who visit our properties. We continue to closely monitor the outbreak and are staying in close communication with the local health authorities,” the spokesperson said.

Hilton Colombo said that it has been taking proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of its guests and team members and in addition to adhering to relevant guidelines from health authorities, they have also taken preventive steps including conducting temperature checks on all Team Members, guests and visitors of the hotel upon entry.

The hotel said that it is also conducting briefings and training sessions with all Team Members to increase awareness and stress the importance of hygiene practices, heightening hygiene and sanitation practices for hotel guests and Team Members including ensuring that all rooms and public areas are treated with anti-bacterial/anti-viral detergents and person-to-person contact is minimized, placing anti-bacterial/anti-viral hand sanitizers in all public areas including restaurants, the pool, front desk, restrooms, all Team Member locker rooms and Team Member facilities.

The hotel is also implementing strict advice to all Team Members to avoid coming into work if they display any symptoms of the virus, assisting any guest who displays symptoms of illness or asks for help and coordinating transfers to a designated medical facility if necessary, adding glass buffer guards around buffet counters and action stations in restaurants; introduction of digital menus for contactless ordering in outlets, and placing a limitation of seating capacities to accommodate physical distancing regulations and increased frequency of disinfection in all public areas and restaurants. (Colombo Gazette)