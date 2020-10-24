Employee of Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo tests positive for coronavirus

An employee of Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo has tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson at Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo said that the hotel was notified on 23 October 2020 that a member of their team had tested positive for COVID-19.

“As the health and wellbeing of our guests and colleagues is of topmost priority to us and in view of the evolving situation in Sri Lanka, we recently commenced proactive testing of our staff. The affected colleague was asymptomatic and was picked up as a result of the proactive testing. The team member is now receiving medical assistance in hospital and we wish our colleague a speedy recovery.” the hotel said.

The spokesperson said that their colleague’s role does not require any direct guest-facing responsibilities.

Contact-tracing is currently being conducted and as a precautionary measure, all colleagues who have recently had contact with the affected colleague will self-isolate at home until further notice.

“None of our colleagues in the hotel have exhibited any outward symptoms, such as fever, in recent weeks. The common areas and back of house areas of the hotel are also all undergoing another round of thorough sanitisation and disinfection,” Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo said.

Since January 2020, the hotel has stepped up precautionary measures in view of the rapidly developing COVID-19 situation globally and in Sri Lanka. This includes:

Mandatory temperature screening and recording, wearing a face mask for all our colleagues, guests and vendors; All guests at point of check-in must complete a health and travel declaration form; Physical distancing protocols have also been implemented across all public areas of the hotel; Increased cleaning and sanitising frequency of guest rooms, hotel facilities and all public areas; Hand sanitisers are readily available in all public and back-of-house areas; Regular training and reminders for all staff to remain vigilant and to adopt good personal hygiene habits at all times; Our staff reach out to any guests who appear or claim to be unwell and help them seek medical assistance where necessary.

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo said said it will remain vigilant and continue to act accordingly in the best interest of all their employees and guests. (Colombo Gazette)