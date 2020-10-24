Doctors assure Castle Street hospital safe

The Castle Street Hospital for Women in Colombo has assured that the hospital is safe for patients to visit for treatment.

Director of the Health Promotion Bureau Dr. Palitha Karunapema told media that a woman admitted to the hospital on the 06th of October was detected with COVID-19 and was later transferred to the IDH hospital in Mulleriyawa.

The Director of the Castle Street Hospital for Women in Colombo has informed that the facility took necessary precautionary measures and is functioning under strict health guidelines.

Dr. Karunapema said, the hospital has refuted media reports questioning the safety of the hospital and its staff members.

The Director of the hospital wishes to inform that 100% assurance can be provided for the safety of patients as its staff members have been cleared by health authorities.

The Director of the Castle Street Hospital for Women in Colombo has further informed that patients can now obtain the services of the hospital without fear and any issues, Dr. Karunapema added. (Colombo Gazette)