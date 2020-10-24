Curfew imposed in Maligawatta and parts of Colombo 12-13

A quarantine curfew has been imposed in Maligawatta and parts of Colombo 12 and 13.

The Police said that the curfew has been declared in the Maligawatta, Keselwatta, Dam Street, Barber Street and Foreshore Police divisions.

The curfew has been enforced with immediate effect and will be in force until further notice.

No on can leave their homes in curfew areas unless its for an urgent requirement.

Vehicles can travel through curfew areas but no one can be dropped or picked from these areas. (Colombo Gazette)