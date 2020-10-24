Coronavirus patients detected in several parts of the East

By Farook Sihan

Coronavirus patients have been detected in several parts of the Eastern Province, the Provincial Department of Health Services in the Eastern Province said today.

Provincial Director of Health Services Dr. A. Lathaharan said that coronavirus patients linked to the traders who tested positive for the virus at the Peliyagoda Fish Market, have been detected in parts of the East.

He told reporters today that coronavirus patients have been detected in Valachchenai, Kalmunai, Nintavur, Pottuvil, Kalmunai and Trincomalee.

Lathaharan said that of the people who have tested positive for the virus in the East so far, 11 were from Valachchenai and 6 from Trincomalee.

He said that strict measures have been implemented in order to contain the spread of the virus in the Eastern Province.

Lathaharan said that sports events and other public events have been banned in some parts of the East.

He also said that parks, playgrounds and libraries in some areas have also been closed as a precaution. (Colombo Gazette)