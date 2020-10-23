Two units of Panadura garment factory closed as a precaution

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Two units of a garment factory in Panadura have been closed as a precaution after the family members of two employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Panadura Urban Council (UC) Chairman Nandana Gunathilaka told Colombo Gazette that the family members of the garment factory who tested positive for the coronavirus had visited the Peliyagoda Fish Market.

A number of traders and others linked to the Peliyagoda Fish Market tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

Gunathilaka said that two units of the Panadura factory were closed as a precautionary measure.

Following the detection of the coronavirus patients linked to two employees of the Panadura garment factory, PCR tests are being carried out on the employees of the factory.

Gunathilaka said that further measures will be taken based on the results of the PCR tests. (Colombo Gazette)