TPA decides to sack Aravindh Kumar for backing 20th Amendment

The Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) has decided to sack Parliamentarian Arunachalem Aravindh Kumar for voting in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

TPA leader Mano Ganesan said that he has suspended Arunachalem Aravindh Kumar from the TPA.

“He will be sacked from the TPA by the politburo,” Ganesan said.

Ganesan also said that Arunachalem Aravindh Kumar’s political party, the Upcountry People’s Front will be asked to take further action against him.

The Upcountry People’s Front is an alliance member of the Tamil Progressive Alliance.

The Tamil Progressive Alliance is part of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya which had decided to vote against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

However, during the vote in Parliament yesterday Aravindh Kumar and a number of other Samagi Jana Balawegaya members voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Opposition MPs Diana Gamage, Ishaq Rahuman, M. Raheem, Nasir Ahmed, Mohomed Harris, Faizal Cassim, Aravind Kumar and MS Thowfeek voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)