SJB sacks all MPs who backed 20th Amendment from Parliamentary group

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has sacked all the SJB Parliamentarians who voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, from the Parliamentary group.

SJB Parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva said that the SJB met this evening and decided to expel those MPs from the SJB Parliamentary group.

“This evening @sjbsrilanka decided to immediately expel from our parliamentary group all SJB MPs who voted with the Government to pass the autocratic 20th amendment to the Constitution in violation of the unanimous SJB decision not to do so. Further disciplinary action to follow,” he said.

Several opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarians backed the 20th Amendment to the Constitution in Parliament yesterday.

SJB MPs Diana Gamage, Ishaq Rahuman, M. Raheem, Nasir Ahmed, Mohomed Harris, Faizal Cassim, Aravind Kumar and MS Thowfeek voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)