SJB notes voters will decide future of political prostitutes

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) today noted that voters will decide the future of political prostitutes.

SJB Parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna, speaking in Parliament today said that some Parliamentarians had deceived the voters yesterday (Thursday).

He said that the voters will decide the future of those “political prostitutes” who cross from one side to the other for money or portfolios.

Several opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya Parliamentarians backed the 20th Amendment to the Constitution in Parliament yesterday.

They went against the policy of the SJB to vote against the 20th Amendment.

SJB MPs Diana Gamage, Ishaq Rahuman, M. Raheem, Nasir Ahmed, Mohomed Harris, Faizal Cassim, Aravind Kumar and MS Thowfeek voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Deputy Leader and SJB MP Hafiz Nasir Ahmed slammed the SJB members who were part of the former Government.

Nasir Ahmed defended the Executive Presidential system saying it ensured national security and helped develop the country. (Colombo Gazette)