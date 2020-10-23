Quarantine curfew enforced in Beruwala, Payagala, Aluthgama

A quarantine curfew has been enforced in the Beruwala, Payagala and Aluthgama areas.

The Government Information Department said that the curfew has been enforced in these areas with immediate effect.

The curfew in the Beruwala, Payagala and Aluthgama areas will be in effect until Monday (26th).

Earlier today the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour was temporarily closed after several people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said that the harbour was closed to conduct PCR tests.

Secretary of the Public Health Inspector’s (PHI) Union M. Balasuriya said that the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour had been temporarily closed after 10 people initially tested positive for the virus.

Balasuriya said that one patient had contracted the virus from a patient detected at the Peliyagoda fish market.

He said that as more results were expected, the number of coronavirus patients detected at the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour could increase. (Colombo Gazette)