Police say no island-wide curfew during the weekend

The Police said that there will not be an island-wide curfew enforced over the weekend.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that the coronavirus task force met this evening and discussed the situation in the country.

However, he said that at the discussion there was no decision taken to enforce an island-wide curfew.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that results of PCR tests carried out in various parts of the country are being received.

He said that further steps will be taken based on the results of the PCR tests.

“However at this moment there is no move to enforce a curfew around the island,” he said.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the curfew imposed in parts of the country, including in Gampaha and parts of Colombo, will be strictly enforced over the weekend.

He said that no one will be allowed to leave their homes in these areas. (Colombo Gazette)