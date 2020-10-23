Homagama shopping complex closed over Covid scare

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A shopping complex in Homagama has been temporarily closed after a person tested positive for the coronavirus.

Secretary of the Public Health Inspector’s (PHI) Union M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that an owner of two fish stalls located at the Homagama shopping complex tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Homagama shopping complex operates under the Homagama Pradeshiya Sabha.

Balasuriya said that the coronavirus patient is a resident of Maharagama and had purchased fish from the Peliyagoda fish market.

Several traders at the Peliyagoda fish market had tested positive for the virus recently.

Balasuriya said that the man who tested positive for the virus and his family have been quarantined.

He said that a number of employees attached to the two fish stalls have also been quarantined.

Balasuriya said that contact tracing is correctly underway. (Colombo Gazette)