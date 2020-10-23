Health Ministry says situation now critical but under control

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Health Ministry says the coronavirus situation in Sri Lanka is now critical but under control.

The Government said that 865 coronavirus patients were detected today.

This is the highest number of coronavirus patients detected in a single day so far in Sri Lanka.

Deputy Director General of Public Health Services, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that there is an increase in the number of coronavirus patients detected these days.

He said that the public must understand that the situation is now critical.

However, he asserted that the situation has not gone out of control.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that if the public fail to extend their fullest support the situation can get out of control.

He appealed to the public to ensure they follow all the health guidelines issued by the authorities.

Dr. Hemantha Herath said that the public must limit their movements and travel outside their homes only if there is an urgent requirement. (Colombo Gazette)