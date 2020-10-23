Galle Main Post Office shut after customer tests positive

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Galle Main Post Office has been shut after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.

Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne said that health authorities had advised that steps be taken to close the post office temporarily.

He said that a customer who had visited the post office on 19th October had tested positive for the coronavirus.

As a result the disinfection process was being carried out at the post office today.

He said that the advise of the health authorities will be sought tomorrow on reopening the post office. (Colombo Gazette)