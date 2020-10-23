Four people contract coronavirus at Borella Trillium Residencies

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Four people have contracted the coronavirus at the Trillium Residencies in Borella, the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC) said.

Colombo Municipal Council Regional Epidemiologist Dr. Dinuka Guruge said that all four are from the same family.

She said that the family is connected to a merchant in Pettah who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Dinuka Guruge said that PCR tests were carried out on the family after they were identified as first contacts of the Pettah merchant.

Results of the PCR tests had confirmed that they had contracted the virus.

Dr. Guruge said that Trillium Residencies had taken appropriate health measures as a result of which the family had not had contact with anyone else from the apartment complex.

The family had been isolated and have now been admitted to hospital for treatment. (Colombo Gazette)