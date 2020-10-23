Fish stalls in Hatton town temporarily closed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

All fish stalls in the Hatton town have been temporarily closed from today, Public Health Inspectors (PHI) said.

The decision to close the fish stalls in the Hatton town was taken after a driver and his assistant from a Hatton fish stall visited the Peliyagoda fish market.

Several traders at the Peliyagoda fish market had tested positive for the virus recently.

Hatton PHI Ramaiyah Balakrishnan told Colombo Gazette that the driver and assistant have been quarantined.

He said that PCR tests are being carried out on all traders from fish stalls in the Hatton town.

Balakrishnan said that further measures will be taken based on the outcome of the PCR test results. (Colombo Gazette)