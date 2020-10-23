Fifteen people test positive for coronavirus in Kotuwila

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Fifteen people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Kotuwila in the Balapitiya area.

Secretary of the Public Health Inspector’s (PHI) Union M. Balasuriya told Colombo Gazette that a coronavirus infected person had attended a funeral in the area.

The infected person was attached to the Colombo Dockyard and had tested positive later.

His wife and child had also tested positive for the coronavirus, Balasuriya said.

Balasuriya said that PCR tests were later carried out on 48 people who attended the funeral.

The PCR tests found that 15 people who attended the funeral had contracted the virus.

He said that more PCR tests are being carried out on those who attended the funeral.

Meanwhile, five people tested positive at the Galle Harbour today.

Balasuriya said they had come into contact with coronavirus patients from the Colombo Dockyard.

He said that more PCR tests were being carried out at the Galle Harbour. (Colombo Gazette)