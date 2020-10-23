Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) National List Parliamentarian Diana Gamage says she has decided to support President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Speaking in Parliament today, Gamage defended her decision to vote in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

She said that Sri Lanka needs an Executive President to develop the country.

“The party can take action against me. But at least I can sleep in peace,” she said.

Gamage said that she would have supported Sajith Premadasa if he was President.

She further noted that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa did a lot for the country.

Gamage noted that Rajapaksa even went out of his way as Defence Secretary to construct jogging and walking paths in the country.

The Parliamentarian said that she has confidence in the President and will support him to develop the country. (Colombo Gazette)