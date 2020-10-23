Curfew declared in Maradana and Dematagoda

A curfew has been declared in Maradana and Dematagoda with immediate effect, Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

He said that the curfew will be in effect until further notice.

The curfew has been declared as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A curfew is already in place in the Mattakkuliya, Modara, Wellampitiya, Bloemendhal and Grandpass areas in Colombo.

The Army said yesterday that close contacts of the Peliyagoda fish market traders who had tested positive for the coronavirus, have been traced in parts of Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)