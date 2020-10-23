Beruwala Fisheries Harbour temporarily closed

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Beruwala Fisheries Harbour has been temporarily closed after several people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry said that the harbour was closed to conduct PCR tests.

Secretary of the Public Health Inspector’s (PHI) Union M. Balasuriya said that the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour has been temporarily closed after 10 patients were found.

Balasuriya said that one patient had contracted the virus from a patient detected at the Peliyagoda fish market.

He said that 100 PCR tests were carried out at the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour yesterday (Thursday.

Balasuriya said that as more results are expected, the number of coronavirus patients detected at the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour could increase.

He said that the 10 patients detected so far at the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour are from Aluthgama. (Colombo Gazette)