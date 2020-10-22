Wife of Zahran Hashim appears before Presidential Commission

The wife of Zahran Hashim, the mastermind of the Easter Sunday terror attacks, appeared before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry on the 2019 attacks today.

Zahran Hashim’s wife appeared at the commission office located at the BMICH.

Hashim’s wife and daughter sustained injuries during a shootout and suicide blasts at a safe house in Sainthamaruthu in Ampara a few days after the Easter Sunday attacks.

In August last year she recorded a private statement before the Colombo Fort Magistrate. (Colombo Gazette)