Speaker urged to probe attempt to assault Wimal in Parliament

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has been urged to probe an attempt to assault Minister Wimal Weerawansa in Parliament yesterday.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara said that the attempt to assault the Minister threatens the security of Parliament.

He said that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Parliamentarian Jayantha Katagoda had attempted to assault the Minister.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that he will look into the matter.

It was reported yesterday that Katagoda had attempted to assault Weerawansa following a disagreement on the duel citizenship issue.

Weerawansa had reportedly complained to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)