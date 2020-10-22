SJB does not support having a “peon” as Prime Minister

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) says it will not support having a “peon” as a Prime Minister and an all powerful President.

Speaking in Parliament today, SJB leader Sajith Premadasa said that there needs to be power sharing between the President and the Prime Minister.

He said that executive powers should not be in the hands of just one person.

“There needs to be checks and balances,” he said.

The Opposition Leader also said that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution must not be priority at this moment.

He said that priority should be on quarantine laws and implementing the death sentence on those convicted of drug related crimes and terrorism.

Premadasa was speaking on the final day of a two day debate on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution. (Colombo Gazette)