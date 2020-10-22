Several SJB MPs back 20th Amendment

Several opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarians backed the 20th Amendment to the Constitution in Parliament today.

MPs Diana Gamage, Ishaq Rahuman, M. Raheem, Nasir Ahmed, Mohomed Harris, Faizal Cassim, Aravind Kumar and MS Thowfeek voted in support of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking earlier in Parliament, Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Deputy Leader and SJB MP Hafiz Nasir Ahmed slammed the SJB members who were part of the former Government.

He accused them of failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks.

Nasir Ahmed defended the Executive Presidential system saying it ensured national security and helped develop the country. (Colombo Gazette)