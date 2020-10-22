Over 300 coronavirus patients detected today

Over 300 coronavirus patients have been detected today, the Government Information Department said.

The Government Information Department said that a total of 309 people were detected with the virus today.

Of the 309 people who tested positive for the virus 259 people were detected this evening.

Of the 259 people 182 are from the Peliyagoda Fish Market while 75 others are close contacts.

Another two people who tested positive for the virus were at a quarantine center.

Earlier today, Head of the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of COVID 19 Outbreak (NOCPCO), Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 800 people linked to the Peliyagoda fish market have been taken to quarantine centers while another 800 have been self-quarantined.

He also appealed to those who visited the Peliyagoda fish market over the past seven days to get themselves quarantined and get a PCR test done. (Colombo Gazette)