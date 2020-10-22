Opposition claims stage being set for US, Chinese citizens to enter Parliament

The opposition claims the stage is being set for US and Chinese citizens to enter Parliament.

Opposition Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara held a US flag in Parliament saying the 20th Amendment has been drafted just to allow a US dual citizen to enter Parliament.

The Parliamentarian also read the oath taken by US citizens saying those who have taken that oath are now trying to enter the Sri Lankan Parliament.

He said that in future there might be US and Chinese citizens who will be appointed Parliament.

Bandara said that attempts are being made to bring former Minister Basil Rajapaksa to Parliament.

He said that the opposition will not have an issue if Basil Rajapaksa renounces his US citizenship.

Bandara said that while there are Sinhalese, Tamils and Muslims in Parliament they all look the same.

However, he warned that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution will see people who are not Sri Lankans entering Parliament.

Nalin Bandara also wore a mask during his speech which drew criticism from the Government. (Colombo Gazette)