Fishermen warned as depression builds over Bay of Bengal

Fishermen and the Navy have been warned of a depression building over the Bay of Bengal.

The Department of Meteorology said that a low pressure area has formed over the West-Central Bay of Bengal sea area.

It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression by today and further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, the Department of Meteorology said in a weather update issued at 7am today.

Strong or very strong gusty winds, heavy rainfalls and rough or very rough seas can be expected over the West-Central and North-Western Bay of Bengal Sea area (14N-20N, 82E-93E) during subsequent days from today.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the aforementioned deep sea areas until 23rd October 2020.

Few showers will occur in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea areas around the island and the wind speed will be (30-40) kmph.

Wind speeds may increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota.

Wind speeds may increase up to 50 kmph in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambanthota can be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate. (Colombo Gazette)