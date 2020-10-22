Dual citizenship clause of 20th Amendment passed

The dual citizenship clause of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was passed in Parliament today.

The clause was passed after the opposition sought a vote during the committee stage of the debate on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution in Parliament today.

The dual citizenship clause received 157 votes for while 64 MPs voted against it.

A number of opposition Parliamentarians voted in support of the dual citizenship clause.

The opposition earlier claimed the stage was being set for US and Chinese citizens to enter Parliament.

Opposition Parliamentarian Nalin Bandara held a US flag in Parliament saying the 20th Amendment has been drafted just to allow a US dual citizen to enter Parliament.

The Parliamentarian also read the oath taken by US citizens saying those who have taken that oath are now trying to enter the Sri Lankan Parliament.

He said that in future there might be US and Chinese citizens who will be appointed Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)