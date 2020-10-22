Curfew imposed in the Kotahena police area

A quarantine curfew has been declared in the Kotahena police area from 6.00 p.m. today (Thursday).

Earlier a curfew was also declared in the Mattakkuliya, Modara, Wellampitiya, Bloemendhal and Grandpass areas with immediate effect.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Roahana said that the curfew has been declared on the advise of the health authorities after coronavirus patients were detected in these areas.

“The public in these areas have been advised to stay at home,” he said.

The Police spokesman said that vehicles can travel through these areas but not drop or pick anyone.

A curfew is also in force in the entire Gampaha District. (Colombo Gazette)