Consular services at the Foreign Ministry temporarily suspended

The Foreign Ministry has decided to suspend all services offered by the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry until further notice, to restrict the congregation of the general public and thereby to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 virus.

Accordingly, the Consular Affairs Division situated at the Ceylinco Building in Colombo will remain closed for visitors, including exporters who visit the Division for attestation of Export Documents, until further notice.

Document attestation services will also not be offered by both the Regional Consular Offices in Matara and Jaffna, until further notice.

For queries related to death cases of Sri Lankans overseas and death-related documentation assistance the public have been advised to contact the following;

Death Division (strictly for death matters only) –

Telephone numbers: 0776032252, 0773586433, 0718415623 and 0701428246

Email: [email protected]

Fax number: 0112446091/0112333450