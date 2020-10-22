AG files indictments against Swiss Embassy employee

Attorney General Dappula de Livera filed indictments against Swiss Embassy employee Garnian Banniester Francis in the Colombo High Court today.

She was accused of fabricating false evidence of an abduction by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

On 25 November 2019, the local employee of the Swiss Embassy reported that she had been abducted in Colombo to force her to disclose embassy-related information.

The employee was arrested on 16 December on the grounds of falsifying evidence but was later granted bail on 30 December. (Colombo Gazette)