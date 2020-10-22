20th Amendment to the Constitution passed with amendments

The 20th Amendment to the Constitution was passed in Parliament today with amendments.

The Bill was passed with 156 MPs voting for and 65 against it.

A number of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Parliamentarians voted for the 20th Amendment.

The second reading of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution was passed with 156 votes for and 65 against it.

Later, after the amendments were introduced a vote was taken on the third and final reading and it was passed with 156 MPs voting for and 65 against it.

Opposition MPs Diana Gamage, Ishaq Rahuman, M. Raheem, Nasir Ahmed, Mohomed Harris, Faizal Cassim, Aravind Kumar and MS Thowfeek who voted for the Bill in the second reading, voted in support again during the third reading.

Former President Maithripala Sirisena was absent during the vote. (Colombo Gazette)