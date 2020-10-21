Sajith Premadasa identified as second contact of Yala patient

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has been identified as a second contact of a Yala coronavirus patient, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi told Parliament today.

She said that Premadasa was at a hotel in Yala where a coronavirus patient had been detected.

The Health Minister said that Premadasa was alerted by the health authorities as soon as he was identified as being a second contact of the Yala patient.

Wanniarachchi said that this showed how effective the health system was.

“We gave him all the advise on the steps he must take,” she said

Premadasa responded saying he followed all the health guidelines.

“I must say I followed all the advise given to me by the health authorities,” Premadasa told Parliament today.

The matter was raised when Premadasa clashed with Wanniarachchi on the coronavirus issue. (Colombo Gazette)