Pugoda OIC remanded over death of youth

The Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Pugoda Police has been remanded over the death of a youth while in Police custody.

Police spokesman Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana said that the OIC has been remanded till 27 October.

A special investigation had been launched into the suspicious death of the 21-year-old youth while in the custody of the Pugoda Police.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the male suspect was arrested on Sunday (11) over drug related offences.

He was admitted to the Ragama hospital due to a sudden illness and had died while receiving treatment.

DIG Ajith Rohana further said that a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) had been appointed to conduct a special investigation into the incident on the instructions of the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickremeratne. (Colombo Gazette)