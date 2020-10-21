Parliament decides to debate COVID-19 situation on Friday

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has decided to hold an Adjournment Debate in Parliament regarding the COVID-19 situation on Friday the 23rd of October.

Accordingly, the vote on condolence scheduled for that day will not be taken up.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa inquired about the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country this morning and Member of Parliament Anura Dissanayake called for a Parliamentary debate.

Accordingly, the Government agreed to hold the Adjournment Debate on Friday the 23rd from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm on that day opting out Questions for Oral Answers and the lunch break. (Colombo Gazette)