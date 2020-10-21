Officials ordered to bring Rishad Bathiudeen to Parliament

The Serjeant-At-Arms of Parliament has written to the Commissioner General of Prisons instructing the department to permit Vanni District MP Rishad Bathiudeen to attend Parliament sittings tomorrow (22) and the day after (23).

The Serjeant-At-Arms of Parliament has also written to the Secretary of the Health Ministry and Director General of the Health Ministry in this regard.

Bathiudeen was arrested in Dehiwala this week and remanded till 27 October.

Parliament was informed today that Bathiudeen has been placed in quarantine for 14 days.

Bathiudeen has been accused of violating the law, including Article 82 of the Presidential Elections Act, No. 15 of 1981 by misappropriating public funds to the tune of Rs. 9.5 million when he was the Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The former Minister was accused of misusing 222 buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) to transport IDPs from Puttalam to polling stations in Silavathurai, Mannar during the 2019 Presidential Election. (Colombo Gazette)