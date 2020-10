A number of areas in the Kalutara District have been closed off to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Government said that the Gorakgoda, Beragama, Depiligoda and the Kekulandala-North  Grama Niladari areas in the Agalawatte Divisional Secretariat have been declared as isolated areas.

The Government also said that Bellana in the Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat has also been declared as an isolated area.

No one from outside can enter these areas nor can anyone leave. (Colombo Gazette)