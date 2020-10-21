Navin Dissanayake declares will contest for UNP leader post

Former United National Party (UNP) Parliamentarian Navin Dissanayake today declared that he will contest for the UNP leader post.

Dissanayake said that if current UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe decides to step down then he will come forward and contest for the post.

Speaking at a special media conference today, Dissanayake said that only the UNP Working Committee cannot decide who should be the UNP leader.

Dissanayake said that the opinion of the UNP supporters and all members should be sought to appoint a new leader.

He said that the UNP lost the last Parliamentary election because most UNP supporters did not vote.

Last month Ruwan Wijewardene was elected as the new Deputy Leader of the UNP.

Wijewardene and UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake were nominated for the post of Deputy Leader.

A secret ballot was later held among members of the UNP Working Committee and Wijewardene was elected to the post. (Colombo Gazette)