Indictments served on Champika Ranawaka over Rajagiriya accident

The Colombo High Court served indictments today on former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka in connection with a road accident in Rajagiriya in 2016.

In August the Colombo High Court indicted Ranawaka’s driver Thusitha Kumara and former Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Welikada Police ASP Sudath Asmadala.

The Court also granted bail to the two suspects who were remanded over an accident in Rajagiriya in 2016.

Ranawaka’s Jeep was involved in an accident in Rajagiriya in 2016, critically injuring a motorcyclist.

Attorney General (AG) Dappula de Livera had filed indictments in the Colombo High Court in early July against Ranawaka for causing grievous injury and rash negligent acts, among other charges.

The former Parliamentarian was reported to have fled the scene and later produced his driver Thusitha Kumara in court as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident.(Colombo Gazette)