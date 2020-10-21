Health Minister accused of deceiving public on community spread

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi has been accused of deceiving the public on a community spread.

Parliament was told today that the coronavirus was spreading in Kuliyapitiya.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa said that the virus was spreading fast in several areas.

He said that there was a community spread around Kuliyapitiya yet the Health Minister is refusing to accept there is a community spread.

Premadasa said that public health inspectors and Government doctors had raised concerns over the spread of the virus.

However, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi insisted that there was no indication of a community spread.

She insisted that the health authorities are managing the situation well. (Colombo Gazette)